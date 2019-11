TOKYO: Japanese car giant Toyota Motor Corp yesterday reported record net profit and sales for the first half, with cost-cutting efforts helping to boost its balance sheet.

The maker of the Camry sedan and Prius hybrid reported net profit rose 2.6% to ¥1.27 trillion (RM48 billion) in April-September.

Factors including cost reductions and marketing helped outweigh negative impacts from foreign currency exchange rates, contributing to a 11.3% rise in operating profit, or ¥1.4 trillion for the six months to September, Toyota said in a statement.

“As a result of our work to improve ourselves, many of our customers chose Toyota vehicles. The latest results show that,” Toyota’s executive vice-president Mitsuru Kawai said in a news conference. “We are grateful.”

“We have acted swiftly to change our business model, create alliances, and to make investments for the future,” added operating officer Kenta Kon.

For the second quarter, Toyota posted a 14% rise, boosted by a rise in global vehicle sales and an improvement in its North American business.

Japan’s biggest automaker posted an operating profit of ¥662.3 billion in the July-September quarter, up from ¥579.1 billion a year ago. It was Toyota’s strongest second-quarter profit since the September 2015 quarter.

The profit beat an average forecast of ¥592.3 billion, based on estimates from nine analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

Toyota maintained its forecast for annual operating profit of ¥2.4 trillion, down slightly from ¥2.47 trillion last year, although it now expects the Japanese currency to trade at ¥107 to the US dollar, versus a previous forecast of ¥106.

The automaker sold 2.75 million vehicles globally during the July-September period, up from 2.18 million units a year ago. Sales in North America, Toyota’s biggest market, rose 5.6%, while sales in Asia, including China, climbed 3.4%.

The company kept its full-year net profit forecast at ¥2.15 trillion and operating profit at ¥2.4 trillion on sales of ¥29.5 trillion, though it made a minor change to its forecast for pre-tax profit.

It also announced it would buy up to 34 million of its own stock, or 1.19% of its outstanding shares, for up to ¥200 billion by the end of the current business year.

Shares in the firm, which had been trading in negative territory in the morning, closed up 1.13%.

In another development, Chinese electric car maker BYD Co and Toyota said yesterday they planned to set up a joint venture to design and develop battery electric cars, as the automakers ramp up efforts to produce zero emissions vehicles.

The two companies said in a statement that they would each invest 50% of the capital needed to establish the company, which will be set up next year and be based in China.

The venture aims to develop vehicles that run solely on batteries, rather than hybrids which also have a combustion engine. – AFP, Reuters