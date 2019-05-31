Trade tensions weigh on banking sector profitability, says S&P

PETALING JAYA: Major Malaysian banks’ performance for the first quarter of the year point towards a weakening trend in profitability amid escalating trade tensions, according to S&P Global Ratings.

“We believe banks operating in the local Malaysian market will see visible margin compression, accompanied by slower loan growth and higher non-interest income volatility for the rest of 2019,” it said in a press release today.

However, asset quality will likely hold, despite downward pressure.

The credit risk research firm indicates that all five Malaysian banking groups under its coverage reported a year-on-year (y-o-y) margin decline for 1Q FY19, ranging from nine basis points (bps) by Maybank and CIMB to 26bps for AmBank.

It also reported that three out of the five banks have shown quarterly margin deterioration on a sequential basis of 8bps for Maybank, 4bps for RHB and 10bps for AmBank.

On the other hand, the remaining two saw modest improvement of 1bps for Public Bank and 3bps for CIMB. However, these improvements are either unsustainable or masked by their overseas operations’ net interest margin recovery, in the case of Indonesia for CIMB.

“All these factors contribute to our negative view on Malaysian banks’ profitability trend this year, especially when we believe there is limited room for further cost cutting,” said S&P’s credit analyst Nancy Duan.

She said that a big chunk of investments made by banks nowadays are more structural and strategic, such as technological investments, which should not be called off easily.

“All in all, we are likely to see a disappointing 2019 in terms of bottomline earnings,” she added.

On the bright side, the firm did note that it continues to see resilience in Malaysian banks’ asset quality profile at this uncertain time, despite downward pressure.

“We are of the opinion that the banks’ domestic portfolio will remain sound in general, supported by healthy private consumption and the revival of previously suspended infrastructure projects,” said the firm.

It pointed out that small and midsize enterprises as well as low-income households are more vulnerable in a slowing economy, but the lower interest rates could help cushion the impact.