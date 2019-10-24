Trading in Multi Sports shares suspended from Nov 8

PETALING JAYA: Trading in Multi Sports Holdings Bhd shares will be suspended from November 8 as it failed to submit its annual report for the financial year ended June 30, 2019 to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd within the stipulated time frame.

On Tuesday, Bursa rejected Multi Sports’ application to delay the issuance of its annual report 2019 to Dec 31, 2019 from the current deadline of Oct 31, 2019.

The company said its failure to issue the report was due to the resignation of its former auditors Messrs RT LLP.

It has identified a new auditor willing to take on the role but the appointment still has to be finalised.

Pursuant to Paragraph 9.28(6) of the listing requirements, Multi Sports could face delisting in the event it fails to issue the outstanding financial statements within six months from the expiry of the relevant timeframe.

Multi Sports shares were untraded this morning. Its last trading price was 1 sen.