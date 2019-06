PETALING JAYA: FinzTrade, Malaysia’s first AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled stock trading education portal has officially been launched and it promises to be a great tool for novice traders.

Launched by Invinity Group Bhd, this portal will give novice stock traders the tools and knowhow to trade like the professionals.

At its launch, Jeremy Mah, the group’s executive director said that stock trading has become an increasingly popular way to earn passive income among the general populous, especially in this trying economic time.

“Unfortunately, it is generally known that only 10% of traders achieve success in the market and the other 90% fail, due to two main factors: inadequate trading knowledge and trading done based on emotions,”

“FinzTrade therefore seeks to eliminate these factors by sharing its stock trading experience with the user,”

He said that the portal was designed to share their stock trading experience with the public so that one can become an informed and objective trader.

The AI system is able to create its own learning curve based on different programmes investment algorithms.

“With the AI in place this removes all impulsive as well as emotional trading from the equation,” Jeremy added.

Jeremy said that along with the AI system there are also video content on the portal that will educate traders on the nuances and skills of trading.

“Rest assured that this is just the beginning for us at Invinity. We have exciting plans ahead; to establish our footprint into South East Asia in the near future and expand our offerings into other instruments and markets outside Malaysia,” said Jeremy.

Also speaking at the launch were Nik Ihsan Raja Abdullah, Board of Directors of International Federation of Technical Analysis (IFTA), and Dzulhilman Sulaiman, President of Malaysia Association of Technical Analysts (MATA).

Invinity Group is a Fintech company specialising in financial and operational solutions with Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

The company aims to help individuals or corporate organisations achieve their sustainable growth through its AI-enabled solutions.