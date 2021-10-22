TRADING OF SERBA DINAMIK'S SHARES SUSPENDED -- BURSA MALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has resolved to suspend the trading of securities of Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd, including all structured warrants.

In a statement, the exchange said the suspension in the trading of Serba Dinamik and all structured warrants relating to Serba Dinamik takes effect from 2.30 pm today until further notice.

“The suspension of Serba Dinamik’s securities is effected pursuant to paragraph 16.02(1)(c) of the

Main Market Listing Requirements, in the interest of maintaining an orderly and fair market in the trading of SERBADK’s securities,” it added - Bernama