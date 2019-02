PETALING JAYA: TRC Synergy Bhd’s affordable civil servant housing project (PPA1M) in Precint 18, Putrajaya has been terminated by Perbadanan Putrajaya.

TRC told Bursa Malaysia that its wholly owned subsidiary TRC Land Sdn Bhd had on Feb 25 received a three-month notice of termination from Perbadanan Putrajaya dated Feb 22.

The development agreement with Perbadanan Putrajaya was terminated on the basis on national interest, in line with the government’s initiative to consolidate the development of affordable housing under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

“We respect Perbadanan Putrajaya’s decision and the group remains positive and open with regards to current and/or future joint development opportunities with the government agency as well as private sector to support our country’s affordable housing agenda,” said its managing director Tan Sri Sufri Hj Mohd Zin.

“Except for the costs and expenses that we had incurred for the project, which is claimable under the agreement, the decision is not expected to have material impact on the earnings, net asset and gearing of the company and the group for financial year ended December 2019,” he added.

Recall that TRC Land had in December 2015 accepted the letter of appointment from Perbadanan Putrajaya for the project comprising 500 PPA1M residential units, 316 public residential units and 20 commercial units with a gross development value of RM292.74 million.