PETALING JAYA: TRC Synergy Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Trans Resources Corp Sdn Bhd has received a RM99.5 million contract from Prasarana Malaysia Bhd for the construction of its new headquarters.

According to the group’s filing with Bursa Malaysia, the contract is for the proposed design, construction and completion of the new headquarters in Lembah Subang, Selangor.

TRC Synergy expects the project will contribute positively to the earnings of the group in the future.