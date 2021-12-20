Tribute Portfolio Hotel makes debut in IOI Resort City

PUTRAJAYA: IOI Properties Group BHd (IOIPG) announces the opening of its Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. The opening of the hotel marks the brand debut of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio in Malaysia. Located in the heart of IOI Resort City in Putrajaya, the 151-room hotel is set to showcase the hidden gem of Malaysia for travellers and locals who seek out independent experiences and crave enriching experiences from the community when travelling.

Situated within the sprawling 788-acres of IOI Resort City, Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel offers easy access to IOI City Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in Malaysia, as well as the prestigious 18-hole Palm Garden Golf Club. The hotel is connected to major highways and is within 35-minute drive away from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, making it easily accessible from other regional and international destinations.

Designed with an understated elegance, the hotel draws inspiration from its verdant and florafilled surroundings and features 151 well-appointed guestrooms including 14 suites. Each guestroom overlooks the lush greenery of the resort city, and equipped with a plush settee, LCD television, working desk, shower, mini bar fridge, in-room safe, iron & ironing board, and coffee & tea making facilities.

The hotel features two signature restaurants and a bar. Palms Café, the all-day dining restaurant, serves international cuisine from the outlet’s à-la-carte menu. Aroi Dee, which translates to “good taste”, is the hotel’s signature Thai restaurant where the resident Thai culinary master presents traditional favourites such as Red Tom Yam, Pandan Leaf Chicken, Steamed Fish with Chili Lime Sauce and more. Courtyard Bar is the alfresco bar in the open-air courtyard where guests can relax and socialise over cocktails and light bites after a day of exploring the city.

Set amidst scenic greenery, the hotel features two large outdoor swimming pools and a recreation centre that houses a gymnasium and sauna, while the expansive spaces that surround the hotel are dotted with built-in teambuilding obstacle courses, which serves well for corporate events. With over 22,000 sq ft of flexible indoor meeting space, Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is an ideal venue for business events and social gatherings. The hotel offers 11 multifunctional event spaces inclusive of a grand ballroom that is over 6,000 sq ft.

Rafflesia, the pillar-less grand ballroom mesmerises with a raindrop inspired chandelier and built-in stage, which can accommodate up to 500 guests in a theatre setting. For more intimate events, the garden or poolside venue can host up to 100 guests, ideal for picture-perfect weddings.

“Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is one of many world-class brand hotels owned by IOI Properties Group that are committed to offering exceptional customer experiences. We are bound by the group’s Vision of Trusted, with the focus on delivering service and quality excellence. We are Trusted to perform our best, prioritise our customers and demand excellence in everything we do,” said IOI Properties Group CEO Datuk Voon Tin Yow.

Voon also highlighted that the group’s relationship with Marriott International has grown from strength to strength since 2002 with the opening of Putrajaya Marriott Hotel. “Marriott International is renowned for its service and quality excellence; traits that we value very much and are in line with our vision of Trusted. Marriott International’s solid brand positioning and presence, as well as its values of pursuing excellence and embracing innovation will surely augur well for Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel,” he added.