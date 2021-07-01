Trinity line up 3 launches with total GDV of RM1.12 billion within one year

PETALING JAYA: Trinity Group Sdn Bhd will launch three property projects with a combined gross development value (GDV) of RM1.12 billion within a year, namely, Trinity Wellnessa and Trinity Enlivea in Ampang, and serviced apartments in Kinrara, Puchong, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trinity group founder and managing director Datuk Neoh Soo Keat (pix) is confident that home buying will soar next year, which will fuel a residential housing boom in 2022 and 2023.

Based on the group’s market research, he said, the pandemic has shifted consumer behaviour, and home buyers’ needs and preferences have changed, thus, the group has been keeping up with the changing needs of the buyers too.

“For us to stay ahead of the game, our strategy is to move beyond pricing and to design products that are relevant to people’s lives. ‘Disruptive’ is the word to describe 2020, the pandemic has forced us to focus on family wellbeing. We believe the next trend in property is family wellness. Wellness will be a critical criterion of home buyers,” Neoh told Property Take.

The group will launch Trinity Wellnessa in Beverly Heights, Ampang North, in July. Neoh said it will be Malaysia’s first condominium with a triple protection system such as contactless technology, wellness-oriented design, and wellness-centric facilities.

“The name ‘Wellnessa’ is a promise from us to introduce a new age of wellness-oriented living. The contactless technology starts from the condominium’s entrance to lift lobby with the use of facial recognition sensor, proximity sensor to call for the lift without having to touch the button, smart lockers for ease of contactless delivery, and smart visitor management system that lets residents register their guests via personal smart devices,” Neoh said.

He added that its architectural design allows for maximum natural lighting and ventilation.

There will be 2.1 acres of podium space for 30 indoor facilities such as floating cinema, spaces that promote productivity with a co-working lounge with Nepresso to meet the increasing demands of homeowners who need to work from home.

Neoh said 40% of the 2.1 acres is dedicated for lush landscaping and an urban farm measuring 0.2 acres.

“Besides flowers and shrubs, there will be fruits and vegetables at the designated space and cash crops such as pandan leaf, papaya trees, and lemongrass will be part of the landscaping,” he said.

Located on a 3.9-acre site, Trinity Wellnessa has a GDV of RM318 million. It is freehold and has a total of 463 units. According to Neoh, it is low density with 10 units per floor and three lifts per block, and is set to be completed in 2025.

The units in the two 30-storey towers will have three or four bedrooms and two or three bathrooms and built-ups of 1,008 and 1,286 sq ft, with the latter being dual-key units. There will also be an exclusive 2,585 sq ft 5+1-bedroom, 5+1-bathroom penthouse. Selling prices start from RM563,888 (about RM550 psf).

Neoh hopes to deliver units that are large enough for young and multigeneration families as people look for space where they can work, study, and have fun activities with family under one roof.

Established in 2004, Trinity Group has delivered five residential projects – in Puchong, Seri Kembangan, Bukit Jalil, and Sungai Besi. All of these projects have an occupancy rate of between 85% and 95%.

According to Neoh, the group has 48.1 acres of undeveloped landbank with a GDV of RM5.04 billion and 32.5 acres of developed landbank with a GDV of RM1.67 billion. The group targets RM1 billion total sales for its financial year ending March 31, 2022.

Neoh said that RM400 million of its unbilled sales are for its properties under construction, Trinity Pentamont and Trinity Lemanja, with unbilled sales at RM300 million and RM100 million respectively. Unsold units number about 50.

Trinity Group aims to strengthen its exposure in the key states of Selangor and Johor in the next five years. The landbank expansion is in line with its goal of continuously meeting the firm demand for affordably priced properties (starting price under RM650,000) across these key market centres.