Trive Property to buy rest of Avenue Escapade

PETALING JAYA: Trive Property Group is proposing to acquire the remaning 40% stake in Avenue Escapade Sdn Bhd for a total of RM9.91 million cash, following a conditional share sale agreement it entered into with Ong Kah Hoe and Ong Kah Wee.

As of Sept 4, the group holds a total of 150 shares in Avenue Escapade representing 60% equity interest. Avenue Escapade owns Persoft Tower in Petaling Jaya.

In its Bursa filing, Trive Property said the proposed acquisition will allow it to fully consolidate its interest in Avenue Escapade, which in turn will give it full control over Persoft Tower and thus derive all the future benefits that may be accrued, including rental income and potential capital appreciation in market value.

In conjunction with the proposed acquisition, Trive Property is floating a consolidation of every 25 existing ordinary shares in Trive Property into one share, along with a proposed renounceable rights issue of up to 911.04 million new shares together with up to 531.44 million free detachable warrants on the basis of 12 rights shares together with 7 free Warrants C for every two consolidated shares held.