Tropicana 100 campaign extended until end of this year

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd’s Tropicana 100 campaign has been extended for 100 days until the end of December 2021.

Following the success of Tropicana 100, and cognisant of the current market needs, Tropicana 100 Xtended offers buyers 100% on returns on booking, interest-free flexibility, legal fees borne, furnishing, financing, and referral rewards. In addition, 10 lucky draw winners will stand a chance to win 1,000% returns on their bookings of up to RM50,000 each.

Tropicana group managing director Dion Tan said the campaign signified the group’s long-term commitment to recognising the needs of its purchasers and to provide an avenue for them to own Tropicana properties.

“The campaign offers six attractive deals for our commercial and residential developments, suitable for own-stay or investment,” he said in a statement today.

Tropicana’s participating projects for the campaign are Southplace Residences, Edelweiss Serviced Residences, Tropicana Miyu Condo, Ayera Residences, Elemen Residences, Freesia Residences, Edelweiss SOFO, TwinPines Serviced Suites, Assana Serviced Suites, Southplace Shoppes, Triana and Summit Commercial Hub.