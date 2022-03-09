Tropicana Aman achieves full takeup for Freesia, Gemala Residences

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd’s largest township project Tropicana Aman has recorded a 100% takeup for Freesia Residences and Gemala Residences.

These modern residences offer innovative layouts and distinctive facade designs, as well as Tropicana’s T.Living home personalisation series that allow home buyers to choose their preferred colour theme, fittings, and smart home solutions. These features appeal to changing purchaser needs as Malaysians re-evaluate their residential spaces post-lockdown.

Tropicana group executive director Jared Ethan Ang shared more on Tropicana’s market-driven approach, and how the 863-acre Tropicana Aman caters to post-pandemic residential demand.

“With positive response to Tropicana Aman’s first five landed phases, our marketing and project teams worked closely to deliver market-driven products centred on our development DNA. Our marketing and sales team also adopted digital and online initiatives to enhance customer engagement,“ said Ang.

Freesia Residences features 198 park and lake villa homes set amid the tranquil grounds of the surrounding township. Comprising double-storey bungalows and semi-detached units with a choice of Side2Side and Back2Back layouts, it is suitable for multigenerational families and upgraders with ample built-ups from 3,769 sq ft and land sizes from 38ft x 90ft.

Following the success of Freesia Residences, Gemala Residences was opened for registration, notching 100% takeup at its preview event. These modern homes encompass 116 garden-linked villas with built-ups from 2,648 sq ft. Each unit includes an integrated side garden, conveying the distinction of a semi-detached facade, along with larger land sizes from 32 ft x 75ft.

Gemala Residences addresses the changing role of the home space in the new normal with an open plan concept between living and dining spaces, allowing homeowners the flexibility of adapting them for living, working, or recreational use.

Tropicana Aman is designed as a serene, self-sustaining township in the heart of Kota Kemuning, with commercial hubs and two international educational institutions, namely Tenby International School and SJKC Bukit Fraser nearby, catering for the growing needs of the community.

Surrounded by nature, its 85-acre central park serves as a green lung, while fostering sustainable lifestyles with abundant recreational spaces, lakeside pavilions, and a 7km walking and biking trail. In addition, a five-acre recreational hub offers gym and swimming pool facilities, among others, for active lifestyles.

Tropicana Aman will be launching its next phase of landed residences by Q4 this year.