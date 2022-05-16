Tropicana Aman completes Triana shop-offices

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd recently announced vacant possession (VP) for owners at Triana shop-offices (pix) in Tropicana Aman, the developer’s largest 863 acres self-contained township in Kota Kemuning, Selangor.

The 18.4 acres hub features visibility and open layouts for business arrangements with VP undertaken for 54% of its double and triple-storey shop offices.

Tropicana managing director of marketing and sales Joanne Lee said as Tropicana’s largest township to date, Tropicana Aman offers business opportunity for owners and entrepreneurs, with a projected 30,000-strong population once complete.

“Triana shop-offices is ideally positioned to cater for this demand as well as footfall from surrounding areas, featuring easy access to the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas), as well as ample pedestrian links. In addition, it accommodates a wide range of commercial arrangements, including entertainment businesses. Triana shop-offices’ design is driven by Tropicana’s development DNA, particularly its focus on connectivity and generous open spaces,” she said.

Triana has wide shop frontages from 24’ to 35’ and built-ups 3,360 sq ft to 6,771 sq ft, suitable for a wide range of businesses, from start-ups and co-working operators to established brands and franchises. Higher ceilings up to 12’ offer room to grow, while selected units feature double-volume spaces for dining and retail tenants.

Triana shop offices benefits from nearby amenities, including medical facilities such as Columbia Asia Hospital, hypermarkets like Aeon Big, and banks including Maybank, CIMB and RHB.