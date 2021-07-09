Tropicana bags 2-month extension on their Bentong land acquisition

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd has extended the completion period for the payment of 80% of the RM402.49 million acquisition of a 308-acre plot in Bentong, Pahang for another two months.

According to its Bursa filing, the group and the vendors of the two plots have mutually agreed to the extension, from July 11 to September 11, 2021.

On June 8, Tropicana paid another 10% of the purchase consideration as requested by the vendors as a condition for the extension.

The acquisition was initiated on November 10, 2020 with the aim of expanding its land bank and property development profile in the Genting Highlands.