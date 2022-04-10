Tropicana Corp achieves 100% takeup for Aster Heights

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd has achieved full takeup for Aster Heights, its first residential precinct in the Tropicana Uplands integrated township in Gelang Patah, Johor.

The news comes as home seeker and international investor interest rise with the reopening of economic sectors and international borders, pointing to bright prospects for property in the year ahead.

Aster Heights comprises 193 double-storey terrace homes with built-ups from 1,446 sq ft. Its layouts are designed for contemporary lifestyles suitable for multigenerational families and upgraders and catered to the demand for landed property in Johor.

Tropicana managing director Joanne Lee shared that its Southern projects constitute a key market for the property developer, appealing to both domestic home seekers and international purchasers from Singapore and abroad.

The 244 acres Tropicana Uplands is located in Iskandar Malaysia’s Flagship Zone B and is anchored by Summit Commercial Hub, the township’s first commercial phase. It features 16 acres of central park and landscape garden and is located near educational institutions such as Tenby International School as well as EduCity Iskandar.

Once complete, Tropicana Uplands will comprise residential districts, commercial spaces, and serviced apartment developments.

The township also offers prime connectivity with proximity to the Skudai-Pontian Highway, while the Second Link Expressway facilitates travel to and from Singapore.

Home seekers interested to settle down in Tropicana Uplands can look forward to the upcoming launch of Azalea Heights, a 70 acres of residential precinct comprising 628 double-storey terrace homes in the third quarter of 2022.