Tropicana gears up for more exciting launches in 2022

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd’s new property launches in 2022 will be in the company’s existing townships in Selangor and Johor as well as new hotspots in Genting Highlands and Langkawi.

It said prospective buyers can expect more exciting launches from Tropicana this year, from high rise to landed residences, as well as holiday homes and commercial properties.

Tropicana is also on track to hit its RM1.1 billion sales backed by strategic offline and online marketing campaigns throughout 2021. The group rolled out digital marketing campaigns, introduced virtual sales galleries, and hosted many webinars with KOLs in its aim to expand customer engagement experience, reach a targeted millennial demographic and ultimately secure more sales.

In December 2021, Tropicana wrapped up the year with notable achievements including emerging as one of the biggest winners at the 8th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards – being named as the Top 10 Developers in Malaysia at the 16th BCI Asia Awards (pix) and winning the Top 10 Best Property Developers Award at The Edge Malaysia Top Property Developers Awards.