Tropicana partners with HostAStay for tenancy management of serviced suites

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd has appointed short stay management company HostAStay Sdn Bhd as its tenancy management service provider for TwinPines Serviced Suites in Tropicana Grandhill, Genting Highlands and Assana Serviced Suites in Tropicana Cenang, Langkawi.

This collaboration synergises Tropicana’s high-value property portfolio in key tourism hotspots with HostAStay’s track record in the short-term accommodation segment. The initiative is also set to drive hassle-free returns for Tropicana purchasers and homeowners.

In addition, the move leverages on HostAStay’s exclusive partnership with Tujia, China’s largest homestay operator with over 1.4 million homes listed online. With a 100% year-on-year booking commitment to HostAStay, Tujia’s participation ensures steady footfall to properties under the

platform’s purview, maximising rental growth as international borders reopen.

Tropicana managing director of marketing & sales division Joanne Lee said the collaboration aims to bring value to homeowners and residents at Tropicana Grandhill and Tropicana Cenang.

“With HostAStay as a partner, we will deliver technology-enabled dynamic pricing for maximised rental returns, round-the-clock concierge, cleaning and maintenance services, and much more. These features will further enhance guest and resident satisfaction, facilitating value appreciation in the long-term.

“I foresee a worldwide rise in homestay and tourism arrivals as pent-up demand reasserts itself. HostAStay is well-positioned to cater for this demand, with comprehensive solutions and application programming interface integration with major players such as Airbnb, Agoda, Booking.com, Expedia, Ctrip, Tiket.com and Traveloka,” she said.

“Focused on responsible tourism, we aim to drive Southeast Asia’s tourism landscape forward through partnerships with developers like Tropicana. Our booking data shows the potential of quality projects such as Tropicana Grandhill and Tropicana Cenang, located in regional tourism hotspots with world-class amenities, distinctive interior design, and well-planned layouts driving demand,” said HostAStay founder and CEO Jordan Oon.

Situated 3,000 feet above sea level, Tropicana Grandhill comprises 112 acres of holistic, health-centric resort living, with proximity to the established pull factors of Genting Highlands. TwinPines Serviced Suites features 1,443 serviced suites with built-ups from 379 sq ft to 1,330 sq ft in studio to four-bedroom layouts catering for diverse accommodation profiles.

Meanwhile, the 5.3 acres Tropicana Cenang is located on Pantai Cenang, Langkawi. Here, Assana Serviced Suites offers 831 seafront homes with built-ups from 380 sq ft to 1,310 sq ft.