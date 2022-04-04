Tropicana Power Up offers discounts, incentives to property seekers

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd has announced its Tropicana Power Up campaign, tailored to give a boost to and incentivise property seekers.

Under the campaign, property seekers will get to enjoy down payment assistance, complimentary loan and memorandum of transfer stamp duties, sale and purchase agreement signing bonuses, and double referral rewards. The campaign lasts until June 30, 2022.

The promotion applies to both upcoming and completed residential and commercial projects across 17 Tropicana developments in nine townships across Malaysia.

Tropicana Power Up runs in tandem with rising property sentiment buoyed by growing home seeker appetite, international investor interest, and positive macroeconomic indicators as Malaysia moves into the endemic transition phase.

In addition, the company said, it delivers easy entry and minimal capital outlays in support of the national housing agenda following the conclusion of the Home Ownership Campaign.

Tropicana managing director of marketing and sales Joanna Lee shared that this campaign is the company’s way of reaching out, rewarding, and growing the Tropicana community.

“With over 5,800 satisfied customers in FY2021, we anticipate even healthier prospects in the coming year. This is based on an increased appetite among Malaysians to purchase property for investment purposes, according to industry reports such as the PropertyGuru Malaysia Consumer Sentiment Survey, as well as a more favourable operating environment with rising international purchaser interest as borders reopen,” she said.