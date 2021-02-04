Tropicana promotes Lee Han Ming to group CEO

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd announced the promotion and appointment of Lee Han Ming as its group CEO, as part of its strategic move to strengthen its team as well as steer the group forward as it focuses on identifying, optimising and unlocking its landbank through careful planning, development and value creation.

Under the guidance of Tropicana board members, together with group managing director Dion Tan and founder and group executive vice-chairman Tan Sri Tan Chee Sing, Lee will assume overall key responsibilities in driving the growth of the group, in particular to add more value to the quality and innovation of each project delivered.

“Lee’s background and experience in the property industry has been a great asset for our group in the planning and development of our signature townships. We are very grateful for his contributions and together, we aim to positively impact not just our business ecosystem but to build a more resilient and agile corporation,” said Dion.

Lee is a civil engineer by profession, with over 30 years of experience in the property sector under his belt. Prior to this, Lee started out as a design consultant in United Kingdom and joined Tropicana in 2018 as the group managing director of the project division.