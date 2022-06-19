Tropicana unveils Genting Highlands development

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd has unveiled its Tropicana WindCity development, a 596 acres township in Genting Highlands comprising three masterplans of Tropicana Grandhill, Tropicana Paradise and Tropicana Avalon.

Tropicana group managing director Dion Tan enthused that it plans to build a holistic retail, recreational and residential oasis at Genting Highlands mid-hill.

“Tropicana WindCity is envisioned with Tropicana Paradise as the catalyst, offering an entertainment haven at the heart of the township. This vibrant blueprint will chart a new growth horizon for our group as well as mark our first marketing expansion into the international market across the Asia Pacific region. We have already registered interest from various companies, underscoring the rising interest in our highland development,” he said.

The highland development will be anchored by Tropicana Paradise, comprising 308 acres of commercial and residential components as well as a 38 acres integrated entertainment hub with proposed branded serviced residences, five-star international branded hotels, theme park and shopping mall.

The hub’s pull factors include 1 million sq ft of retail spaces and 1.5 million sq ft of entertainment attractions, with planned amenities such as an indoor theme park, convention centre, multi-level glass tower and international themed gardens and dining facilities.

Tropicana WindCity will also be complemented by Tropicana Grandhill, a 112 acres city with lifestyle offerings such as a proposed wellness hub and silver hair village; as well as Tropicana Avalon, a 176 acres luxurious and intimate township envisaged with serviced and branded residences, hospitality facilities and a villa resort, along with a proposed forest park and eco adventure components.

Tropicana WindCity will be looking at adopting sustainable modes of transportation such as cable car and electric tram systems, as well as elevated pedestrian walkways.

Meanwhile, Tropicana also unveiled T Privilege, an improved loyalty programme anchored by the Tropicana 360 mobile app. Launched in 2011, Tropicana Privilege Card was the first property loyalty programme introduced by the group.

The all-improved T Privilege aims to offer more benefits to its property purchasers as well as the community across the group’s ecosystem. Through T Privilege, Tropicana members can enjoy special rebates to their next property purchase and experience a host of benefits when they dine, play or stay in Tropicana’s affiliates, from retail and golf resort to hospitality. Members can leverage on the programme’s 65 merchant partners and brands, with plans to offer more merchants in the future.

The new T Privilege has five tiers of membership (privé, priority, gold, platinum, diamond), offering incentives such as special rebates on property purchases, referral cash rewards, priority invitations to launches and lifestyle events, special privileges at Tropicana Golf & Country Resort and complimentary lifestyle updates through Tropicana Magazine. Members can also enjoy lifestyle rewards with T Privilege merchant partners, including fashion, dining, fitness, home & living brands and more at Tropicana Gardens Mall, TGCR, Courtyard by Marriott and W Kuala Lumpur.

“To welcome more members to experience our Tropicana benefits, we have introduced the Privé tier for members of the public. They can join by simply downloading and registering through our Tropicana 360 app. This upgraded functionality serves to connect with our purchasers and the community while enhancing and streamlining our rewards ecosystem,” Tan explained.