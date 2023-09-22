TRX Exchange retail wing to open on Nov 29

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail wing of the TRX Exchange will open its doors to the public on Nov 29. The wing will act as a shopping, dining, leisure and entertainment destination for the Tun Razak Exchange’s international financial district.

To date, 95% of the stores have been snapped up, representing over 400 outlets, spread across 1.3 million sq ft.

Some of the world’s leading retailers have set up shop there including Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster; fashion brand Maison Kitsuné and the 28th branch of the acclaimed Café Kitsuné; California-based athleisure brand Alo Yoga; as well as Finnish textile, clothing and home furnishings brand Marimekko. Cult beauty brand Drunk Elephant also makes its entrance with its first ever brick and mortar store globally.

In addition, TRX Beauty Galleria will bring one of the world’s most sought-after beauty brands in Swiss luxury skincare brand La Prairie and one of the world’s oldest luxury cosmetics brands Guerlain. Another attraction is Japan’s largest department store Seibu, which will occupy four levels over 250,000 sq ft.

For lovers of nature, the TRX City Park, the largest rooftop public park measuring 10-acres will also be opened. The park has numerous facilities, including cascading greenery, children’s play areas, water features and beautifully shaded enclaves.