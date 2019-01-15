TSR Capital up 11.76% on securing RM307m Gemas-JB rail job

PETALING JAYA: TSR Capital Bhd’s share price rose as much as 11.76% to 47.5 sen this morning after securing a civil works sub-contract worth RM307 million for the electrified double track project from Gemas to Johor Bahru.

At 11.14 am, the stock was still trading at 47.5 sen with 9,000 shares done.

The group told the stock exchange yesterday that its unit TSR Bina Sdn Bhd(TSRB) has accepted the letter of award (LoA) issued by Syarikat Pembenaan Yeoh Tiong Lay Sdn Bhd for the sub-contract work, which includes site clearance and embankment earthwork.

The project is expected to commence in January 2019 and completed by March 2020.

Under the terms of the LoA, TSRB is required to execute the sub-contract on or before 30 days from the date of the LoA.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group said it expects the project will contribute positively to its financial year ending 2019 through 2020.