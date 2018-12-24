TSR Capital wins RM79.8m road construction contract for Kwasa Damansara

PETALING JAYA: TSR Capital Bhd has secured a RM79.8 million road construction contract from Kwasa Land Sdn Bhd for Kwasa Damansara Township Development in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that the contract is for the proposed construction and completion of elevated roads crossing junction at Persiaran Atmosfera / Persiaran Jati, upgrading of four arms at grade junction at Kwasa Puteri / Persiaran Sg Buloh and ancillary works which include earthwork, drainage and infrastructure works along Jalan Sungai Buloh.

The project is for a duration of 24 months and is expected to be completed by January 2021.

TSR Capital is of the view that the project will contribute positively to its earnings for the financial years ending 2019 through 2021.

Its shares gained 6 sen or 20% to close at 36 sen on 15,600 shares done.