TT Vision debuts on LEAP Market with 28% premium

PETALING JAYA: TT Vision Holdings Bhd debuted on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia this morning with its share price rising some 27.78% in early trade.

At 10.49am, TT Vision rose 5 sen to 23 sen from its issue price of 18 sen on 200,000 shares traded.

The company is expected to raise gross proceeds of RM7.20 million from the proposed placement of 40 million new shares to investors, to be used mainly for the construction of new manufacturing facility and working capital.

TT Vision is principally involved in the development and manufacturing of machine vision equipment, and provision of related products and services. Its equipment, which is equipped with its vision inspection module, is primarily used for the inspection of optoelectronics (LEDs), solar wafers and cells, discrete components and ICs (chips) as well as vision guided robotic equipment.