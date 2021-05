PETALING JAYA: Tuju Setia Bhd today closed at 74 sen on its debut on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd, a 5.7% or 4 sen premium over its issue price of 70 sen with over 114.57 million shares changing hands.

At first trade, the counter opened at 77.5 sen, a 10.7% premium over its issue price, subsequently hitting a high of 87.5 sen. Tuju Setia is this year’s first Main Market initial public offering (IPO).

The construction services firm raised RM56 million in proceeds for its IPO, RM32 million of the proceeds raised has been earmarked towards capital expenditure for the purchase of new construction machinery and equipment, as well as a building information modelling system software to upskill design and construction activities. This allocation also includes RM8 million for the purchase of land in the Klang Valley to supplement its existing storage area.

Aside from that, the group has set aside RM19 million for its working capital, while the remaining RM5 million will be used to defray listing expenses.

Managing director Wee Eng Kong remarked that its RM1.14 billion order book is a testament to the company’s standing in the construction industry and the confidence of its clientele towards its capabilities.

“Going forward, we intend to stay on our growth path by strengthening our technical expertise and quality in constructing high-rise buildings, as well as design & construction of hospitals and healthcare facilities. Concurrently, we aim to continue expanding our current tender book of RM3.8 billion to sustain our momentum,” he said in a statement.

Tuju Setia has adopted a dividend policy to distribute 25% of its annual net profit as dividends to its shareholders.

The group is expecting to win more projects in its financial year ended Dec 31, 2021, after securing four new contracts totalling RM587.1 million year-to-date.