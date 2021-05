PETALING JAYA: Construction services company Tuju Setia Bhd has obtained two letters of award (LOA) from Enso Development Sdn Bhd to undertake Package 2 and Package 3 works for its high-rise construction in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, for a total contract sum of RM119.8 million.

Tuju Setia’s wholly owned subsidiary Pembinaan Tuju Setia Sdn Bhd (PTS) has been commissioned to carry out main building construction works for Package 2 and Package 3 of the One Equine project. Package 2 entails the construction of a 34-storey serviced apartments containing 537 units, and a 35-storey block with 891 SoHo units, including the mechanical and electrical works. Package 3 involves the construction of eight units of shop offices.

Together with the earlier-secured LOA for Package 1 of One Equine as announced on Tuesday amounting to RM189 million, Tuju Setia has secured a total of RM308.8 million worth of works for One Equine, with expected commencement in June 2021 and targeted completion in Jan 2026.

This latest contract brings its new wins year-to-date to RM706.9 million increasing its balance order book to RM1.26 billion, which would be recognised until FY26.

Apart from One Equine, Tuju Setia’s ongoing projects include Mutiara Central Office Suites (Cheras), Riana Dutamas – Phase 2 (Segambut), The Pulse Residence (Bandar Puteri Puchong), PPAM Sofiya Residensi (Desa ParkCity), Emerald Hills – Phases 3 and 4 (Cheras), TUAI Residence (Setia Alam), 121 Residences (Petaling Jaya) and the Kajang Women and Children Hospital.