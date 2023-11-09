Tune Protect Group expands into African market

KUALA LUMPUR: Tune Protect Group, a digital insurer committed to making insurance accessible to everyone, has expanded into the African market through its joint venture company, Tune Protect EMEIA (TP EMEIA), the leading digital travel technology facilitator in the Europe, Middle East India & Africa.

In a significant move, the Group entered into a strategic partnership with Leadway Assurance Company Limited, the leading insurance company in Nigeria along with Tune Protect Re, Malaysia, to cater to various travel and lifestyle assurance products via the digital business-to-business (B2B) channel in Nigeria.

Leadway Assurance is the first B2B partner for Tune Protect Re and TP EMEIA within the African continent, with a dedicated focus on B2B Travel, offering a portfolio of more than 10 travel and lifestyle assurance propositions. Under this strategic collaboration, TP EMEIA renders the travel technology solutions of White Label Ltd, Malaysia (White Label), the insurtech arm of Tune Protect Group based in Malaysia to Leadway Assurance.

Tune Protect Group CEO Rohit Nambiar (pix) said their entry into the African market marks a significant milestone for Tune Protect Group as they continue to broaden their global footprint.

He added the team is continuously exploring opportunities for collaborations that provide synergistic advantages and demonstrate economic viability.

In the pipeline, he said they are planning to expand into nine more countries in Asia and Africa, delivering valuable insurance products to meet the diverse needs of the global market.

The strategic partnership was formally launched in August 2023, marking the commencement of the distribution of travel and lifestyle products in Nigeria. These comprehensive propositions encompass a range of insurance solutions, 12 in total, including but not limited to Tune Protect Travel Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Lite Assurance, Tune Protect Air Charter Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Student Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Cancellation Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Adventure Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Electronic Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Shop Assurance, Tune Protect Pet Travel Assurance and several others.

Tune Protect EMEIA CEO Arijit Munshi said their collaboration with Leadway, through Tune Protect Re and supported by White Label serves as a pivotal milestone, leveraging their profound expertise in travel & technology.

To date, the Group's extensive network boasts 76 digital affinity partners worldwide, with a primary focus on markets where the Group has a strong presence in, which include Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Middle East. In line with the Group's three-year strategic plan (2021 to 2023), the company is committed to expanding its presence in Asean markets, actively exploring new digital partnerships for insurance distribution.