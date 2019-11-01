U Mobile launches its own e-wallet

KUALA LUMPUR:U Mobile has launched its version of e-wallet GoPayz, which can be used by everyone including non U-mobile customers.

In a statement today, it said GoPayz is a universal e-wallet developed by U Mobile that offers comprehensive digital financial and lifestyle services for all.

The e-wallet features affordable digital financial services, is widely accepted, secure and safe, and is accessible anytime.

GoPayz is now available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. -Bernama