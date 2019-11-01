  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Business

U Mobile launches its own e-wallet

01 Nov 2019 / 13:40 H.
    U Mobile launches its own e-wallet
    Website pix

KUALA LUMPUR:U Mobile has launched its version of e-wallet GoPayz, which can be used by everyone including non U-mobile customers.

In a statement today, it said GoPayz is a universal e-wallet developed by U Mobile that offers comprehensive digital financial and lifestyle services for all.

The e-wallet features affordable digital financial services, is widely accepted, secure and safe, and is accessible anytime.

GoPayz is now available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. -Bernama

Did you like this article?

email blast