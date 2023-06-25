U Mobile rolls out Malaysia’s first contract-free 5G home broadband plan

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile is expanding its broadband range with the latest U Home 5G – the first 5G home broadband plan in Malaysia that is contract-free. Priced at just RM78 monthly, customers will get to enjoy unlimited fibre-like speeds with unlimited flexibility as they will not be tied down by any contract.

The plug-and-play solution is hassle-free as there will be no need to set appointments to hack and install ports – hence customers can start enjoying the service immediately upon subscription. In addition, U Home 5G is a SIM-only plan, so customers may use it with any compatible modem or router that they own or purchase, making the process seamless.

Chief marketing officer Navin Manian shared, “U Mobile is committed to bringing affordable and accessible connectivity to all Malaysians. With the new U Home 5G, we are proud to be the first in Malaysia to offer a 5G home broadband plan without a contract. This will give customers great convenience as they are able to easily subscribe and use U Home 5G completely worry-free.”

With the wide availability of U Mobile’s network, he added U Home 5G is an excellent solution for customers, especially those who reside in areas where there is no access to fibre. With their latest offering, customers can use their ultra-fast 5G or

4G broadband at home or even at their office.”

To mark the launch of U Home 5G, U Mobile is offering the plan at a promotional price of RM68 monthly. This special promotional price is available from now and until further notice.