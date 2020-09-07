U Mobile sees consumer adoption of 5G as launching point of future commercial rollout

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile foresees consumers’ adoption of the 5G network to be the launching point of its future commercial rollout.

Its CTO Woon Ooi Yuen explained that other industries and verticals need software and service integrators that can come up with specific solutions for 5G, and not just about the connectivity provided by the telco.

“Currently, we have identified gaming, medical and manufacturing verticals for 5G. These are the three main verticals that we want to focus on but we are not stopping there as we are exploring more use cases,” he told the media at the launch of Fast Forward with U Mobile live trial at Berjaya Times Square today.

Woon highlighted that gaming is one of the verticals it focuses on as it is providing 5G connectivity straight to consumers, which will translate to a smoother gaming experience.

He related that the interest by the medical vertical culminated in a live trial late last year which saw a demonstration of remote monitoring and remote diagnostics.

The network provider has also executed a 5G live trial for the manufacturing sector, which saw the deployment of smart AI facial recognition and thermal recognition in Hotayi Electronics in Batu Kawan, Penang.

U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck said it has expanded and enhanced its network which resulted in over 7,000 4G sites to date.

“From 2017 to 2020, we have invested over RM5 billion to enhance not just our network, but our overall customers’ experience.”

In regard to its Fast Forward with U Mobile 5G live trial, which is the first consumer live trial in Malaysia, Wong said it is an initiative for its customers to have a real-world 5G experience.

“The live trial also gives us a chance to gather key learnings so that we may ensure a better roll-out when 5G is commercially launched in Malaysia.”

From now to Dec 31, 2020, U Mobile’s customers can experience the 5G network on select smartphones and it is working with mobile phone manufacturers to make more 5G capable models available to its customers.

Nonetheless, the National Digital Network (Jendela), digital infrastructure plan indicated that the rollout of 5G may be deferred to 2022. Under the plan, the government aims to expand the 4G mobile coverage to 96.9% of populated areas from 91.8% and mobile broadband speeds would also be improved from 25Mbps to 35Mbps.

The plan will see the termination of the 3G network in stages until end-2021 to boost 4G and strengthen the foundation for 5G. Phase two or the transition to 5G will be done after strengthening the foundation laid in phase one.