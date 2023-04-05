U Mobile supports govt’s decision to shift to dual 5G networks

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile has come in support of the government’s decision to shift to dual 5G networks as early as January 2024.

“We share the belief that the upcoming shift in 5G network model would increase efficiencies and also encourage greater adoption for both consumers and enterprises. Apart from that, dual 5G networks will also heighten market competition, leading to better network infrastructure performance and the raising of customer service levels,” it said in a statement.

Prior to the shift to dual networks, it said that U Mobile is committed to continue its support for Government’s ambition to achieve 80% 5G population coverage by the end of 2023 through Digital Nasional Bhd.

“Once the dual 5G networks is in place, U Mobile will ensure interoperability between the two networks. We also envision that we will be able to aggressively innovate in order to bring the full benefits of 5G to all our consumers. We are also looking forward to working with various industries to innovate services that improve efficiencies using 5G technology,” it added