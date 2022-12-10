UCrest leads investment in US Docsun Biomed

PETALING JAYA: UCrest Bhd has signed an agreement to invest and to lead the investment of US’s Docsun Biomed Limited, a medical technology provider of non-contact, non-invasive, non-intrusive vital signs software as medical device.

Docsun owns a leading US medical technology company. It also has a subsidiary in Taiwan and India. Docsun Non-Contact Vitals technologies have already been used in hospitals as Health Monitoring System and integrated into dashboard in monitoring the health status of drivers of public transportation and trucks.

In addition, both parties also agreed to cross-licensing of each other’s technologies and that Docsun noncontact vital technology is to be integrated with iMedic – “iMedic with non-contact vitals” to market globally. The integrated product is the first digital health platform in the world that consists of Smart Clinic Management System (CMS) with robust digitalised Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) wireless medical devices, and non-contact vital signs software as medical devices.

Two companies have also signed a distribution agreement where Docsun is appointed by UCrest as the exclusive distributor for the US market of the iMedic-Docsun integrated products. Docsun has committed to contributing US$10 million (RM46 million) or more revenue over a three-year period.

Today, vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen are measured using medical devices with sensor having direct contact with the body. Cholesterol and blood sugar are obtained from blood samples using invasive method.

With Docsun non-contact technologies, these vitals are obtained from the facial video image of a patient taken using the camera of the smart phone or the laptop. With its proprietary OCT technology that is color-agnostic, the powerful artificial intelligent system can extract several vital signs regardless of the color tone of the subject.

UCrest’s iMedic system is a digital hospital platform with telehealth and CMS capabilities and over 30 FDA/CE approved wireless medical devices connecting to the mobile app and via cloud with the patented proprietary IOMT technology and unique artificial intelligence processing capability.

“iMedic-Docsun integrated product is a platform for chronic disease management and simple acute diseases consultation and health monitoring, and we are rolling out the integrated products in the US market as it has the biggest potential,” remarked Docsun president Ted Huang.

UCrest CEO Eg Kah Yee said the Docsun non-contact technologies is based on robust artificial technologies, and it will continue to include measurement of many other vital signs and biomarkers.

“We develop iMedic with the focus to empower patients to manage their own health, shifting some of the personal health responsibility to the patients by having all kinds of medical devices at home connecting to the platform accessing their EMR and online doctor consultation, turning home into a clinic.

“With the non-contact vitals technology, accessibility and convenience are improved significantly. Cost will also be reduced substantially since most people have smartphone and/or laptop,” he added.