UCrest, Malaysian Genomics to digitalise genome testing services

PETALING JAYA: Digital health platform technology provider UCrest Bhd and genomics and biopharmaceutical company Malaysian Genomics Resources Centre Bhd have signed a collaborative agreement to integrate genomic testing services into digital health platform iMedic.

UCrest CEO Eg Kah Yee said the companies will develop a virtual genome service centre on iMedic enabling MGRC’s genomic testing services to be made available to hospitals and clinics (B2B) as well as to patients directly (B2C), widening its market access in Malaysia and globally.

“Patients’ genomic data from their test results will be integrated into Electronic Medical Records (EMR), making it accessible to doctors and patients for consultation and management process and integrate precision medicine to improve accuracy in diagnosis and treatment,” he said at the signing ceremony and press conference involving the two companies today.

Eg said genome data will empower patients to better prevent and manage chronic diseases including cancer, cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, asthma, and sleep apnea through online consultation with doctors.

With regard to data security, Eg said: “First, we allowed doctors from the US to get on board. To get US doctors on board, you have to meet the requirements set by the US government. From day one, we have that compliance, not just in data security but also in patient information management.”

Malaysian Genomics CEO Sasha Nordin said the iMedic platform will provide the company with an opportunity to reach out to markets beyond Malaysia and strengthen its B2B and B2C channels.

“We do have cash reserves, we do have big plans. We are always looking for opportunities to expand and diversify within Malaysia and beyond the borders as well.

“In terms of historical revenue, our FY20 and FY21 were down primarily because of Covid. But that started to change at the start of this financial year when the economy started to open up as we were able to assist the government and Pharmaniaga in the deployment of vaccine,” he added.

According to the companies, the global genomics market size was valued at US$20.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 15.35% from 2021 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific genome sequencing market will grow by 15.6% annually over 2022-2030 due to growing government funding initiatives in genomics projects related to cancer treatment and the utilisation of genomics in personalised medicine targeting chronic disease prevention and management.