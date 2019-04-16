UEM Edgenta’s Opus is consultant for Sarawak road project

PETALING JAYA: UEM Edgenta Bhd’s asset consultancy arm Opus Consultants has been appointed by the Sarawak government as the project management consultant for the RM11 billion state’s Coastal Road Network and Second Trunk Roads project.

The project is estimated to be completed in eight years.

The first work package for the project, which is valued at RM50 million, was awarded to Opus Consultants recently and will see the company, working together with Sarawak Public Works Department, in providing overall project management and technical expertise.

This includes to oversee key deliverables within the project work scope such as preliminary and detailed designs of 20 work packages ranging from the development of new roads and bridges, including four iconic cable-stayed bridges and pavement rehabilitation works.

Opus Consultants will also be overseeing upgrading works of 300km of the existing 896km of coastal roads; construction of 10 new bridges for the Coastal Road Network Project; and construction of 232km for Second Trunk Roads project.

The Coastal Road Network and Second Trunk Roads project was launched by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Zohari Tun Openg in Sarikei, Sarawak on April 6.

The Coastal Road Network is set to provide the state’s coastal area with better access and connectivity between towns namely – Kota Samarahan, Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau, Kabong, Tanjong Manis, Daro, Matu, Balingian and Bintulu to the Pan Borneo Highway network.

The Second Trunk Roads project on the other hand will link Kuching and Sibu to the Pan Borneo Highway network through Sebuyau, Seri Aman and the Betong link.