KUALA LUMPUR: UEM Edgenta Bhd (UEMEd) sees commercial healthcare as the growth driver for this year as the company is actively bidding for new contracts.

The healthcare segment, which is divided into concession and commercial sub-segments, contributes 54% to the asset and facilities management group’s revenue.

Managing director and CEO Datuk Azmir Merican said UEMEd was confident of securing more business in Singapore as the island nation’s public healthcare sector was currently undergoing a restructuring process, whereby it will be streamlined into three integrated clusters.

“We will focus on improving our share in the Singapore market, where we are positioned at second place in terms of healthcare support services. To do this, we will deepen the value chain and offerings,” he said during a media briefing today on UEMEd’s outlook for the financial year ending Dec 31.

On Taiwan, another market where it has a healthcare sector presence, Azmir said the company was looking to upsell more services to its existing customers and UEMEd was currently bidding for four contracts with significant values. However, he declined to elaborate on either the contracts or the segment.

UEMEd’s core businesses are healthcare support services, property and facility solutions, infrastructure services as well as asset consultancy.

UEMEd has secured contracts across its four core businesses in FY18, and the value of contracts in hand as at Dec 31, 2018, was RM13.4 billion.

Azmir said infrastructure solutions would also contribute to the company’s growth this year, the second largest after the healthcare segment.

“We are optimistic of prospects in the healthcare support and infrastructure services, and we are exploring opportunities to provide project management services for new highways and roads,” he explained.

Responding to a question, Azmir said UEMEd had an open-minded policy on mergers and acquisitions, especially if the exercise could widen the company’s geographical footprint. However, he said, the company was not in talks with any party on that matter.

On a separate matter, he urged the government to consider giving incentives to all industries, including the services sector, to reduce foreign labour dependency, rather than limiting them to the manufacturing sector.