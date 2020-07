PETALING JAYA: UEM Edgenta Bhd’s indirect 97.46% subsidiary UEMS Solutions Pte Ltd has bagged contracts estimated at between RM264.55 million and RM284.02 million for the provision of hospital support services, which include housekeeping and portering services to the Singapore Health Ministry’s restructured hospitals.

The group said the final value is subject to the actual manpower resources deployed.

The duration of the contracts ranges from two years and three months to three years and three months, with options to extend for another three to five years. The commencement dates of the contracts are between July 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021.

“The contracts are expected to contribute positively to the future earnings and net assets per share of UEM Edgenta group,“ it said.