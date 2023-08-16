UEM Group to position new subsidiary Cenergi as a ‘green champion’

PETALING JAYA: Sustainable energy solutions company Cenergi SEA Bhd is now a subsidiary of UEM Group Bhd after the latter secured a majority stake from Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

Incorporated in 2008, Cenergi specialises in reducing carbon footprint through investment in renewable energy specifically biogas, biomass and solar as well as energy efficiency projects.

It is Malaysia’s largest grid-connected palm oil mill effluent biogas player. It has a portfolio of 23 biogas power plants in Malaysia and Indonesia, with a total generation capacity of 39.6 megawatts (MW). It also has 20 solar projects across Malaysia, consisting of both solar farms and rooftop solar, with a cumulative capacity of over 37.6 megawatt peak.

Cenergi has in the pipeline biogas, rooftop solar and solar farm projects that are under construction and development in Malaysia. In addition, its subsidiary, Cenergi EE Holdings Sdn Bhd, was recently allotted a 29.99MWac quota under Energy Commission’s Corporate Green Power Programme.

UEM Group managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said Cenergi has a commendable track record with projects and presence across the country and they see immense potential in the company and are committed to nurture as well as provide the necessary expertise, operational and financial support that will enhance Cenergi’s operational capabilities, secure more projects and usher in a new era of growth.

Cenergi, he added, is a key asset of UEM Group and the goal is to ultimately position Cenergi as a green domestic champion to contribute significantly to Malaysia’s sustainable future.

From August 2012 to May 2023, Cenergi via its various operating assets and investments have avoided over 2.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions, which translate into removing approximately 547,762 passenger vehicles from the road or powering 310,234 homes for a year.

“Renewable energy is one of the key sectors and immediate priority of UEM Lestra Bhd, the green industries arm and wholly owned subsidiary of UEM Group.

“This is due to the sector’s strong market attractiveness and high importance to Malaysia’s decarbonisation agenda.

“Cenergi’s extensive experience and capabilities in this sector makes them a valuable addition to UEM Group and UEM Lestra specifically,” said Mohd Izani.

At the same time, Cenergi’s inclusion in UEM Group will promote strategic complementarity among their subsidiaries across different core businesses, he added.

By leveraging on the expertise and strengths of each of their subsidiaries, they will be able to create synergistic business opportunities for UEM Group as whole, Mohd Izani said.