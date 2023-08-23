UEM Sunrise brightens Mont’ Kiara’s skyline with The MINH

PETALING JAYA: Property developer UEM Sunrise Bhd has rolled out a premium resort living-inspired residence, The MINH, that will continue to elevate the lifestyle of residents in Mont’ Kiara.

Located next to Bukit Kiara Hill along Jalan Kiara 7, The MINH – Mont’Kiara Indochine Inspired Nature Homes – meaning “bright” in Vietnamese, was launched under the Club Edition of UEM Sunrise’s Happy+ product series, which caters to homebuyers with varying lifestyle and lifestage needs.

UEM Sunrise has set out to deliver a more streamlined customer experience and implement innovative product features into its future products. Properties of the Club Edition are curated residences that offer high-end features with a resort-inspired lifestyle.

The MINH has a gross development value of RM979 million and is scheduled for completion in 2027. Occupying 6.2 acres of elevated freehold tract, it will comprise 496 units spread over two towers. With six units on each floor, it is a low-density development providing exclusivity and privacy for its residents.

Selling prices range from RM1.4 million to RM2.8 million, and there are four types of layouts and built-ups ranging from 149 sq m to 279 sq m (1,607 sq ft to 3,010 sq ft), with options of three bedrooms plus one utility room or plus two utility rooms.

The units have been designed with bungalow as well as semi-detached house concepts and will feature a balcony as well as three to four parking bays, depending on layout.

The interior design of the units is heavily inspired by French colonial and Vietnamese vernacular styles.

Residents will enjoy panoramic views of Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Mont’Kiara and Banjaran Titiwangsa.

There will be full-fledged resort-inspired facilities, such as a French colonial-inspired garden with a courtyard, jacuzzi, kickabout lawn, poolside cabana, sauna and halotherapy room, steam room, yoga and ballet studio, barbecue area and gymnasium.

There will also be indoor facilities such as reading room, residents’ lounge for private gatherings and playground.

The MINH is easily accessible from major highways such as the North-South Expressway, Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway, Kerinchi Link and Penchala Link, and is near Damansara Heights, Sri Hartamas and Bangsar.

UEM Sunrise is dedicated to promoting and upholding sustainability initiatives in the Malaysian real estate sector. As such, The MINH was awarded the Provisional Gold GreenRE Certification for the Residential Category by GreenRE in January.

Among the residence’s energy-saving initiatives are a five-star energy-rated building cooling system, LED lighting in public areas, water-saving fittings, rainwater harvesting system, automated waste collection system, recycling bins and community compost area.

It has also received accolades in this year’s StarProperty Real Estate Developer Awards for the Skyline Award (High Rise Luxury), the Family-friendly Award (High Rise) within Greater KL, the Outstanding Award and the Pinnacle Award.

In addition, the project brought home two five-star awards for the Best Landscape Architecture and Best Residential High Rise Architecture, and was named the winner for the Residential High-Rise Development, all under the Malaysian category in the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2023-2024.