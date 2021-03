PETALING JAYA: UEM Sunrise Bhd posted a net loss of RM134.66 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, from a net profit of RM125.21 million in the previous corresponding quarter, on lower revenue and provisions for impairments of its assets and inventories of RM93 million.

Poorer contribution from joint ventures and associates as well as additional impairment of assets at these firms, amongst others, further compounded the company’s overall position.

Revenue declined 47.4% to RM611.63 million, from RM1.16 billion a year before.

For the full year, the group saw a net loss of RM277.28 million, from a net profit of RM221.6 million in FY19. Revenue also dropped to RM1.14 billion, from RM2.9 billion previously.

CEO Sufian Abdullah said 2020 had been a challenging year for UEM Sunrise given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in limited business activities.

“Following resumption of site activities in June 2020, the opening of our sales galleries and the positive attitude our organisation embraced in learning to adapt to the new norm – we saw positive gradual movement in the market.

‘The outcomes were captured in the second half of 2020 which supported the company’s performance for 2020. Unfortunately, the impact of the pandemic and the unavoidable impairment provisions affected the group’s profitability for the period.”

In terms of new launches, the group plans to launch approximately RM1.2 billion worth of properties mainly in the Central region, which will include two new mid-market high-rise residences – KAIA Heights in Seri Kembangan at a gross development value (GDV) of RM350 million and a new development with a GDV of RM382 million in Taman Pertama, Cheras.

In the Southern region, it plans to introduce more attainable products that will extend its product outreach to the local market, which will be in the form of high-rise residences in Senadi Hills at 1,400 sq ft. Additionally, affordable landed homes with built-up area of 1,000 sq ft and priced at RM150,000 per unit will be launched in Gerbang Nusantara.

Touching on Australia, Sufian said he anticipates the full settlement of both the Aurora Melbourne Central and Conservatory projects this year.

“The settlement of these projects is close to 100%. Settlement was affected by the Australian border closure and lockdown in Victoria in the second half of 2020. In the interim, we continue to increase our foothold in Melbourne, by acquiring a 1.3-acre land in Collingwood which is currently in the early stages of design development.”