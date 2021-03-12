UEM Sunrise plans mixed project with GDV of RM1.3 billion on Section 13 PJ land

PETALING JAYA: UEM Sunrise Bhd has set its sights on building a mixed commercial development on the land in Petaling Jaya it has acquired from Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd for RM200 million.

It entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Dutch Lady via its wholly owned subsidiary, UEM Land Bhd, for the three parcels of land measuring 9.93 acres which housed the latter’s factories and warehouse facilities.

According to the group’s preliminary plans, the development will complement the ongoing redevelopment efforts to turn the entire Section 13 into a commercial hub.

It said the project is slated to launch in the next two to three years with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM1.3 billion.

The acquisition marks UEM Sunrise’s first project in Petaling Jaya.

Its CEO, Suffian Abdullah, commented that the planned development complements its ongoing efforts to rebalance its portfolio and increase its foothold in the Klang Valley.

“It has been our growth plans to intensify our focus in key and strategic lands that can be tapped and provide a quick turnaround,” he said in a press release.

“What attracted us most about this land is its location within the Draft Special Area Plan Section 13 Petaling Jaya identified by Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya to redevelop the area into a commercial hub as part of its urban renewal efforts.”

Furthermore, Suffian pointed out that given the land’s proximity to the central business district and education hub, the group wants to accommodate first-time home buyers, young or small families and those looking for investment opportunities.

Last year, it purchased a 11.45-acre plot in Taman Pertama, Cheras, within the vicinity of the Taman Pertama MRT station.

UEM Sunrise stated that the land has been earmarked for a mixed high-rise development comprising about 2,400 apartment units with an estimated GDV of RM1.1 billion and is expected to be launched towards the end of this year.

With the latest addition, its total landbank stands at 11,092.8 acres, amounting to RM107.9 billion in GDV.