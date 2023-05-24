UMW auto division registers healthy sales in April

PETALING JAYA: UMW Group’s automotive division registered 25,641 units in April 2023, bringing the total sales for the first four months of the year to 129,424 units.

Both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and UMW’s associate company, Perodua, recorded healthy sales in April despite a shorter working month due to the Hari Raya holidays.

UMWT registered 6,767 units in April 2023, marginally lower than the 6,946 units delivered in April 2022. For the first four months of 2023, UMWT registered 31,986 units, representing a 9% growth compared with the 29,393 units registered in the corresponding period of 2022. As of April 2023, UMWT’s market share stood at 13.4%. Year-to-date, the top selling models were the Toyota Vios, Hilux and Corolla Cross. UMWT expects the demand and sales to be sustained throughout the year, supported by the introduction of new and facelift models. To refresh its model line-up, UMWT has started order taking for the all-new Lexus RX 350 last week.

Perodua registered 18,874 units in April 2023 compared with 25,654 units delivered in April 2022. Year-to-date April 2023, Perodua registered 97,438 units, 12% higher than the 87,278 units delivered in the same period of 2022. Accordingly, Perodua has achieved 31% of its sales target for 2023 of 314,000 units. For the first four months of 2023, Perodua’s market share has increased to 40.7% from the 39.1% recorded for the full-year 2022.

Moving forward, Perodua is expected to continue to fulfil its encouraging outstanding bookings which continues to remain healthy.

UMW Holdings president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said, “We are pleased with the healthy sales registered by both UMWT and Perodua in April 2023. Year-to-date, both companies have also registered higher sales compared with the same period of 2022, with an improved combined market share of 54.1%.

“The total industry volume has also increased by 10% for the first four months of 2023. Outstanding orders for both UMWT and Perodua continue to remain strong. Based on the foregoing, we are cautiously optimistic that the automotive industry will continue to perform well in 2023.

“We would like to thank our customers for their continuous support of our products and services.”