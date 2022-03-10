UMW auto sales up 10% in February

PETALING JAYA: UMW Group saw a 10.1% stronger year-on-year (y-o-y) automotive sales in February amounting to 23,853 units from both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and its associate company Perodua as it continued to ramp-up production to fulfill its encouraging outstanding order book.

For the month, UMWT’s sales jumped by 26.8% y-o-y to 6,432 units compared with the 5,074 units registered in February 2021. The group saw Toyota Vios and Hilux remain as the marquee’s best selling model, while the newly-launched Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid registered encouraging sales making it the third best-selling model for the month.

On the other hand, Perodua registered sales of 17,421 units in February 2022, a 5.1% increase y-o-y compared to the 16,583 units registered in the same month of the previous year. Its top-selling models for the month were the recently facelifted Myvi, followed by the Axia and Bezza. For 2022, Perodua aims to sell 247,800 units this year, a 30% increase over the 190,291 units sold in 2021.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali (pix) is pleased with the improved sales reported by both brands for the month of February.

“Both companies will continue to ramp-up production to deliver our cars to the customers. The sales tax exemption and the introduction of all-new and facelift models are expected to drive sales in the first half of 2022,” he said in a statement today.