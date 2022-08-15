UMW delivered 24,983 units in July 2022

PETALING JAYA: The UMW group’s automotive sales momentum continued in July 2022 as both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and UMW’s associate company, Perodua, delivered 24,983 units in July 2022 compared with 2,105 units registered in July 2021.

For the first seven months of 2022, the group delivered 198,237 units, 48% higher than the 133,506 units registered in the corresponding period of 2021.

UMWT registered sales of 6,637 units in July 2022 compared with 1,450 units a year ago, which was affected by the full movement control order.

Year-to-date July 2022, UMWT registered 52,548 units, 48% higher than the 35,561 units registered in the corresponding period of 2021. To refresh its model line-up, UMWT has started order taking for the all-new Toyota Veloz which will be launched soon.

Meanwhile, Perodua registered sales of 18,346 units in July 2022, significantly higher than the 655 units registered in July 2021. For the first seven months of 2022, Perodua registered 145,689 units, 49% higher than the 97,945 units registered in 2021.

Perodua has launched the new Perodua Alza and will also be introducing the Ativa Hybrid to the Malaysian market soon, albeit through the subscription scheme only.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali (pix) said both UMWT and Perodua have huge outstanding orders and will continue to ramp-up production to deliver cars to the customers.

“With the easing of the semiconductor chips shortage and improving supply chain, we are confident of achieving our sales targets for the year. We would like to thank our customers for their unwavering support of our products and services,” he added.