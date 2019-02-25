UMW Development inks MoU with Invest Selangor to promote high value manufacturing park in Serendah

SHAH ALAM: UMW Development Sdn Bhd (UMWD) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Invest Selangor Bhd to leverage on the latter’s local and foreign network to attract investors to UMW High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Park in Serendah.

The MoU will serve to facilitate discussions leading to the marketing and promotion of the HVM park, and at the same time captivate more foreign direct investments into Selangor through UMWD’s land offerings.

The park, which is designed to be the future of HVM industry in South East Asia, consists of 861-acre land with planned supporting commercial development, mixed-use development as well as for industrial use.

“We look forward to working closely with Invest Selangor to attract potential investors to UMW HVM park, especially those who are looking to move up the value chain by incorporating high-tech innovations and advanced manufacturing,” UMWD president Dr Wafi Nazrin Abdul Hamid said.