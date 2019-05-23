UMW earmarks RM607m capex for 2019

SHAH ALAM: UMW Holdings Bhd has allocated RM607 million in capital expenditure (capex) for the current financial year.

According to its group CEO and president Badrul Feisal Abdul Rahim (pix), some RM174 million has been set aside for its automotive division to upgrade and automate the group’s Shah Alam plant.

Meanwhile, the bulk of its capex is for the equipment division with RM262 million to invest in the equipment rental business.

The rest of the capex will be split between its manufacturing & engineering and others with RM118 million and RM52 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, for 2019, UMW projects a sale of 75,000 units for Toyota and 231,000 units for Perodua, in which the group is the single largest shareholder.