UMW Group maintains strong momentum in auto sales for February

KUALA LUMPUR: UMW Group’s automotive sales maintained their strong momentum in February with the delivery of 34,233 vehicles, 44% higher than the 23,853 units registered in the same month last year, as both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and UMW’s associate company, Perodua, continue to fulfil its encouraging outstanding bookings.

UMWT’s sales surged to 9,297 units in February 2023, 45% higher than the 6,432 units delivered in February 2022.

It was also 37% higher than the 6,786 units registered in January 2023. For the first two months of 2023, UMWT registered 16,083 units, a 15% growth compared with the 13,960 units registered in the corresponding period of 2022.

UMWT expects the demand and sales to be sustained throughout the year, supported by the introduction of new and facelift models. On Feb 17, 2023, UMWT launched the GR Supra, GR 86, GR Corolla, Corolla Cross GR Sport as well as the Hilux GR Sport. To strengthen its market position, UMWT started taking orders for the all-new Toyota Vios on Feb 24,

Perodua’s sales continued on an upward trajectory in February 2023 with the delivery of 24,936 units, 43% higher than the 17,421 units registered in February 2022 as well as 16% higher than the 21,449 units registered in January 2023.

For the first two months of 2023, Perodua delivered 46,385 units, a 33% growth compared with the 34,865 units registered in the corresponding period of 2022. With the improving demand, Perodua has set a higher sales target of 314,000 units for 2023, a 11% growth compared with 2022. The higher sales will be driven by the all-new 2023 Perodua Axia that was launched on Feb 14, 2023.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and Group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said, “We are pleased with the improved sales registered by both UMWT and Perodua in February 2023. We are cautiously optimistic that the automotive industry will continue to perform well in 2023 based on the encouraging sales and orders. We are grateful to our customers for their continuous support of our products and services.”