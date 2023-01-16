UMW Group’s 2022 motor vehicle sales hit record 383,054 units

PETALING JAYA: The UMW Group ended 2022 on a high note as UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and UMW associate company Perodua registered combined record monthly sales of 41,664 units in December 2022, 7% higher than the 39,034 units registered in November 2022.

Accordingly, the UMW Group delivered a record-high of 383,054 units in 2022, 46% higher than the 262,685 units registered in 2021 which was affected by the implementation of the Full Movement Control Order from June 1 to Aug 15, 2021.

Both UMWT and Perodua surpassed their sales targets for the year mainly due to the robust demand driven by the sales tax exemption as well as the exciting new models launched during the year.

With 10,440 units registered in December 2022, UMWT delivered 101,035 units in 2022, a 40% increase compared with the 72,394 units registered in 2021. UMWT therefore maintained its leadership in the non-national automotive segment.

As UMWT is taking a multipath approach towards carbon neutrality, it also plans to introduce a second hybrid electric vehicle model this year, on top of the possible introduction of a battery electric vehicle for the Malaysian market.

Perodua achieved its best sales performance on record in 2022 with the delivery of 282,019 units in 2022, a 48% increase compared with the 190,291 units registered in 2021.

Perodua also broke another monthly sales record since inception in December 2022, with 31,224 units registered during the month.

Furthermore, Perodua achieved its highest annual production since inception with 289,054 units in 2022.

Moving forward, Perodua will continue to introduce new technologies in its products and services as well as to continue to invest to improve its production efficiency and capacity.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali (pic) said both companies have shown resilience and performed exceptionally well for the year considering the headwinds and challenges faced by the automotive industry.

“Moving forward, we are cautiously optimistic that the automotive industry will continue to perform well in 2023 based on the encouraging bookings and the continuing strong demand.

“The group will continue to introduce competitively priced exciting new models to meet its customers’ requirements,” he added.