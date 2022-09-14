UMW Group’s August automotive sales surge 41% on-month

PETALING JAYA: UMW Group’s automotive sales surged by 41% month-on-month in August 2022 as UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and UMW associate company Perodua registered improved sales at 35,130 units compared with 24,983 units registered in July.

For the first eight months of 2022, the group delivered a total of 233,367 units, 63% higher than the 143,018 units in the corresponding period of 2021, which was affected by the implementation of the full movement control order from June 1 to Aug 15.

UMWT achieved its highest sales for 2022 with the delivery of 9,091 units in August, a 37% increase compared with 6,637 units registered in July. Up to August this year, UMWT registered 61,639 units, 62% higher than the 38,085 units registered in the corresponding period of 2021. Meanwhile, Perodua’s sales grew by 42% to 26,039 units in August 2022 compared with 18,346 units in the previous month due to improvement in the supply chain.

For the first eight months of 2022, Perodua registered 171,728 units, a growth of 64% compared with the 104,933 units in the corresponding period of 2021.

UMW president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said with the encouraging number of bookings due to the improving demand, both UMWT and Perodua will continue to ramp-up production to deliver the cars.

“We are confident of achieving our sales targets for the year based on the encouraging bookings as well as the easing of the semiconductor chips shortage and improving supply chain,” he said.