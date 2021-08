PETALING JAYA: UMW Group has entered into a memorandum of cooperation with Sirim Bhd to collaborate in the areas of innovation and technology via its wholly owned subsidiary, UMW Innovation and R&D Centre Sdn Bhd (UIRDC).

The two parties have identified smart manufacturing, nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology as well as testing, inspection and certification as potential key areas for the collaboration, which encompasses scientific industrial research, provision of technology transfer and consultancy services as well as the development of new Malaysian standards.

Through the partnership, UMW Group will gain access to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry-linked agency’s expertise in the development of standards.

Both parties will also cooperate in technical expertise and training, which will lead to execution of projects as well as commercialisation of products.

Sirim’s president and group CEO, Dr Ahmad Sabirin, said the collaboration will provide a platform for both parties to explore areas such as Industry 4.0, fabrication of machinery and equipment, renewable energy and environmental technology.

“Through UIRDC, we hope to work with the relevant industries and stakeholders, to provide consultancy and technical assistance in technology, recommending proposals and intervention plans for nurturing the upstream, middle and downstream industry; and the application of SIRIM’s technology, innovative solutions or adoption of other technology to

specific target groups,” he said in a statement.

UMW’s president and group, Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali, expressed enthusiasm to work with the agency and capitalise on each other’s strength and know-how in their shared pursuit of innovation.

“Furthermore, it will help us to improve our products and processes as well as enhance our competitiveness to achieve greater resilience for our businesses,” he said.

“We look forward to the collaboration as it provides the opportunity for the UMW Group to leverage on Sirim’s capability to hasten our product innovation and commercialisation,” he added.