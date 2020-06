PETALING JAYA: UMW Holdings Bhd has appointed Azmin Che Yusoff as its acting president and group CEO (PGCEO) effective June 5 until further notice, while the board selects a replacement for the post vacated by the passing of the late Badrul Feisal Abdul Rahim.

In conjunction with the appointment, UMW’s board stated that it has set up an interim board oversight committee composed of three non-executive directors, with Razalee Amin as its chairman along with Datin Kartini Abdul Manaf and Dr Veerinderjeet Singh to provide board oversight and guidance to the acting PGCEO.

Azmin had retired from UMW as the group COO and group CFO on June 30, 2019 and subsequently resumed service as its corporate division’s COO to facilitate the execution of selected special projects and key initiatives under the group’s transformation agenda.

UMW stated that his appointment is based on his experience, and understanding of its operations while he was the group COO and group CFO from October 2015 to June 30, 2019.

Prior to his involvement with the group, the acting president served as an executive director of finance in Landbridge Haulage (M) Sdn Bhd and as the CEO of Kontena Nasional Sdn Bhd.